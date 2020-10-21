Analysts await colour on Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth overhaul

De Silva was chosen as portfolio manager and chair of the ADIG investment committee

The overhaul of Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust (ADIG) to focus more on private markets has been welcomed by analysts who, nonetheless, will await further clarification from management on the strategy as well as an improvement in performance.

ADIG said an "increasingly volatile macro-economic environment" has forced it into action, with its private markets exposure set to increase to more than half of its portfolio and Nalaka De Silva handed control of the company.

The board of the trust told investors this morning (21 October) that a strategic review had concluded that a "greater focus should be given to the company's allocation to private market investments" as part of a search for stable growth and income, and therefore ASI head of private markets solutions De Silva should take charge as portfolio manager and chair of the ADIG investment committee.

Priyesh Parmar, an analyst at Numis, said this change would "make effective use of the investment company structure", while Investec's Alan Brierley welcomed "efforts to re-invigorate the fortunes of the company".

A further decision to sell assets to raise capital for a bond repurchase worth up to £45m of its existing £60m 6.25% bonds, which are due in 2031 should "improve flexibility moving forward", Brierley noted.

However, Parmar highlighted the trust had reached "an important period", reasoning that the funds it invested in when it was established that will be maturing "need to fuel a period of improved performance".

In addition, ADIG needed clear communication of its future strategy for the portfolio and discount management, "otherwise the rating is likely to remain wide".

ADIG, which targets a total portfolio return of LIBOR plus 5.5% per annum net of fees, over rolling five-year periods, is currently trading on a 21.5% discount to its NAV of £114m, according to the Association of Investment Companies. On a total return basis, over five years its share price is down 14% and its NAV is up 7.8%, while its benchmark has returned 33.8%.

It currently offers a dividend yield of 6.1%, while its five-year dividend growth is -3.6%.

Brierley agreed with Parmar, noting he was supportive of the multi-asset concept given the competitive advantages provided by the closed-end structure.

"That being said, the devil is in the detail, and we understand that the manager will shortly provide colour on proposed changes to the investment portfolio," he countered.

"Although the board has committed to a progressive dividend policy and we assume the review has re-affirmed the aforementioned performance target, we are acutely aware that even before the pandemic, this target was a demanding one.

"Accordingly, we look forward to hearing how the manager intends to achieve this; in the interim, we initiate with a ‘Hold' recommendation."

The board told investors that it has already agreed terms with one holder of the bonds to repurchase £37m worth and was offering other debtors the same opportunity.

It said the purchase price will be calculated using a redemption yield of 0.80% above the mid-market yield on the UK 6% Treasury Stock, due 7 December 2028, on the morning of 26 October.

If the full £45m of bonds are made available for repurchase, the cost will be equivalent to a fair value net asset value reduction of approximately 1.6p per ordinary share.

Reducing leverage

The board said the bond repurchase "retires a substantial portion of expensive debt" and would reduce leverage from around 24% to 6%, while increasing cash flow and capital management flexibility.

It added it would keep the overall level of gearing under review, but had no intention to introduce further fixed rate gearing.

When the capital is raised, the board said the reallocation of assets is expected to increase the portfolio's private markets exposure to around 55%.

"The unlisted investments provide exposure to an increasingly diverse range of assets with different return drivers," the board said.

"With earlier investments now reaching full maturity and the natural evolution of the portfolio, these will play an increasingly important element in the delivery of portfolio returns."

In addition, as part of the strategic review, ADIG's intention is to continue to pay the current level of dividend, with the board "prepared to utilise the substantial revenue reserves that have been built up by the company over many years to support the dividend policy."

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Standard Investments said: "Mike has stepped back from the Trust and been replaced by Nalaka given the natural evolution of the portfolio towards greater exposure to private market investments. Nalaka will work closely with Emma and Tony on the trust.

"Mike will continue to lead the management of our Diversified Growth open-end funds and mandates and is closely involved still with the asset allocation and idea generation as part of the multi-asset solutions team process."