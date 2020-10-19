PineBridge launches USD high yield bond fund

John Yovanovic will be one of the new fund's managers

PineBridge Investments has launched a fund investing in US dollar-denominated high yield debt securities, which seeks to maximise total return consisting of current income and capital appreciation.

The PineBridge USD High Yield Bond fund will be managed by the PineBridge high yield investment team, led by head of high yield portfolio management John Yovanovic and portfolio manager Jeremy Burton.

As a UCITS fund, it will sit within the PineBridge Global Funds umbrella, and will be authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. PineBridge declined to provide information on the fund's fee structure.

The management team will employ a high-conviction investment approach, combining top-down proprietary investment research with bottom-up analysis to identify market inefficiencies and monitor credit risk.

It will focus on investing in quality high yield securities, with BB and B-rated bonds expected to form a core component of the portfolio, and lower-rated credits considered on an opportunistic basis.

The investment process will be committed to socially responsible investing, with the integration of ESG screening a central part of the credit analysis and risk management process.

ESG screening is "integral" to the firm's goal of "optimising economic returns for a given level of risk", PineBridge said.

Yovanovic, who has overseen the firm's US high yield capability since 2010, noted the growth of investor interest in US dollar high yield in recent years as central bank action "continues to provide support to the sector".

He added: "Given these factors, US dollar-denominated high yield could provide an attractive opportunity for investors to diversify their global portfolios during periods of market volatility.

"In this environment of persistently low interest rates, US dollar high yield could provide investors with an attractive source of yield. Likewise, valuations may indicate an appealing entry point into the US dollar high yield market for long-term investors."