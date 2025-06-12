Montanaro AM fund adopts 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label

The £93m WS Montanaro Better World fund from Montanaro Asset Management will adopt the ‘Sustainably Impact’ label under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) regime.
Managed by Adam Montanaro, the fund invests in small and mid-cap firms aligned with six long-term themes: environmental protection, green economy, healthcare, innovative technology, nutrition and well-being. Europe the largest market for AI and big data funds as sector inflows hit record levels in Q1 2025 The strategy has goals to achieve a pre-defined, positive and measurable sustainability impact parallel to financial returns. Cedric Durant des Aulnois, CEO, said: "As a B Corporation, adopting the label is another important step for Montanaro. We believe that the UK's SDR - if im...
