Montanaro AM fund adopts 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label

SDR could be 'global benchmark'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The £93m WS Montanaro Better World fund from Montanaro Asset Management will adopt the ‘Sustainably Impact’ label under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) regime.

Managed by Adam Montanaro, the fund invests in small and mid-cap firms aligned with six long-term themes: environmental protection, green economy, healthcare, innovative technology, nutrition and well-being. Europe the largest market for AI and big data funds as sector inflows hit record levels in Q1 2025 The strategy has goals to achieve a pre-defined, positive and measurable sustainability impact parallel to financial returns. Cedric Durant des Aulnois, CEO, said: "As a B Corporation, adopting the label is another important step for Montanaro. We believe that the UK's SDR - if im...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

EDF to acquire EV charging firm Pod Point in latest LSE delisting

UK can avoid US' T+1 implementation errors by prioritising 'key' automation

More on Funds

Montanaro AM fund adopts 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label
Funds

Montanaro AM fund adopts 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label

SDR could be 'global benchmark'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 12 June 2025 • 1 min read
Square Mile suspends ratings for pair of Baillie Gifford funds
Funds

Square Mile suspends ratings for pair of Baillie Gifford funds

BNY Mellon suffers same fate

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 11 June 2025 • 1 min read
Equity inflows down £1bn in May as Europe enjoys 'best month' since June 2024
Funds

Equity inflows down £1bn in May as Europe enjoys 'best month' since June 2024

IA and Calastone figures

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 05 June 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot