Investors pull £1bn from Merian funds after Jupiter acquisition

Investors withdrew £1bn from Merian Global Investors funds in the third quarter of 2020 following the firm's acquisition by Jupiter Fund Managers, with further outflows expected in the final quarter of the year.

A Jupiter Group trading update published this morning (16 October) revealed the acquisition of Merian had grown assets under management by £16.5bn to £55.7bn, but fund manager changes related to the acquisition had forced some investors to exit.

Net mutual fund outflows within Merian branded products included £200m from the firm's Global Equity Absolute Return fund, £400m from the Systematic strategy and £100m from funds "where there was a change of fund manager relating to the acquisition".

In addition, Jupiter said it had been notified of further outflows of £300m from Merian branded products in the fourth quarter, associated with the change of fund manager.

However, this was offset by £726m of market gains within Merian products, with mutual funds adding an additional £617m thought trading performance.

In total, Merian AUM fell by around £200m over the quarter to £16.4bn.

Jupiter-branded products meanwhile pulled in net inflows of £56m and market gains of £74m, with investors adding inflows of £900m to the firm's fixed income strategy.

This was mitigated by outflows for the quarter driven by net withdrawals of £300m for the Jupiter European Special Situations fund and related segregated mandate.

It follows a dramatic fall in AUM throughout 2019 and first quarter of this year for Jupiter, which saw investors pull a total of approximately £4.5bn last year and an additional £2.1bn in the first quarter of 2020.

The market chaos of the first quarter of this year also saw Jupiter's market losses exceed £5.5bn, with total AUM falling from £44bn in Q1 2019 to £35bn at the end of Q1 2020.