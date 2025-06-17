Oberon Investments collaborates on North England AI projects with dedicated fund

The Oberon Yorkshire AI EIS fund brings together the London based firm with Yorkshire AI Labs (YAIL), a "specialist incubator" which has scaled some of the region's AI companies. Europe the largest market for AI and big data funds as sector inflows hit record levels in Q1 2025 YAIL has already made investments in Elon Musk's Starlink and US-based Lyft, offering ride-hailing services, motorized scooters, and bicycle-sharing systems. The Oberon backed fund will invest in projects that "focus on transformative sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and financial ...