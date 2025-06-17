Oberon Investments collaborates on North England AI projects with dedicated fund

Oberon Yorkshire AI EIS fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Oberon Investments has partnered on a project to invest billions into the UK’s AI initiatives, focused on the North East of England.

The Oberon Yorkshire AI EIS fund brings together the London based firm with Yorkshire AI Labs (YAIL), a "specialist incubator" which has scaled some of the region's AI companies. Europe the largest market for AI and big data funds as sector inflows hit record levels in Q1 2025 YAIL has already made investments in Elon Musk's Starlink and US-based Lyft, offering ride-hailing services, motorized scooters, and bicycle-sharing systems. The Oberon backed fund will invest in projects that "focus on transformative sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and financial ...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

