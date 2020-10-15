Man GLG Japan Core Alpha's Harker and Edwards to retire

Head of Japanese equities at Man GLG Stephen Harker and senior portfolio manager on the £1.1bn Man GLG Japan Core Alpha fund Neil Edwards are set to retire next year, with portfolio management duties set to be led by Jeff Atherton, Investment Week can reveal.

Harker will end his 43-year career on 31 March next year, with both him and Edwards set to continue working as normal over the next six months "to ensure an orderly transfer of responsibilities".

Interview with Stephen Harker - award winner at the 2008 FMYA

Harker's £1.1bn fund is down 19.1% and 18.7% over one and three years respectively, according to FE fundinfo data, but up 17.8% over five years. Peers in the IA Japan sector have returned 8.8%, 15.6% and 71.96% over one, three and five years respectively.

The fund has been managed by Harker since February 2006 at SocGen Asset Management UK, which was acquired in 2009 by GLG, which was then itself acquired by Man Group in 2010.

Since its 2006 inception the fund has returned 106.4%, compared to its sector's gains of 84.5%.

The pair's replacement Atherton, who currently serves as senior portfolio manager and joined the team in 2011, will be supported by the existing team, comprised of Adrian Edwards, Emily Badger and Stephen Harget, who have been recruited over the past six years.

Edwards will be a portfolio manager on the fund, while Badger and Harget will be assistant portfolio managers.

Man GLG said the team, who will continue to be based in York, "will continue to implement…[the fund's] proven, large-cap contrarian, value biased approach".

GLG's Harker and co: Why we love it when the knives come out for Japan

CEO of Man GLG Teun Johnston said: "Stephen has had an incredible career spanning over 40 years in the industry, of which 36 years have been dedicated to Japanese equities and over 11 years have been at GLG and then Man GLG.

"Neil's own successful career in the industry has spanned over 35 years and he has likewise played an instrumental role in the continuous development and success of the Japan Core Alpha team since its inception.

"One of Stephen and Neil's great achievements and legacies has been building an exceptional team over the past decade who will continue to manage the fund from York following their retirements.

"We thank Stephen and Neil for their enormous contributions over the years, and wish them all the very best in their well-earned retirements. I hope that they will remain good friends of the firm."