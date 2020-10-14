Seneca Growth Capital VCT launches £10m B share offer as 'post-Covid investment opportunities' emerge

Seneca Growth Capital VCT, which is managed by Seneca Partners, has launched a new B share offer to raise £10m, with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10m.

The VCT launched in 2018 and aims to provide investors with an income stream as well as capital growth over the longer term, by targeting established, well-managed businesses with strong leadership teams that are seeking an "injection of growth capital".

John Davies, investment manager at Seneca Partners, said it had "a strong pipeline" of opportunities in due diligence.

A Silver Wedding for VCTs: 25 years of innovation

"We expect to see an increase in the number of businesses seeking investment to support their growth plans over the next year, as they react and adapt to this ever-changing economic climate," he said.

"Having delivered against its strategic objectives since launch, and with circa 50% of the B share pool net assets in cash we believe that the VCT is now well positioned to take advantage of new post-Covid investment opportunities, and deliver capital growth and dividends."

Over an 18-month period, the VCT has paid 4.5p dividends, with a target to maintain dividends of at least 3p per annum in relation to the B shares and intends to increase this to approximately 5% per annum of the B share NAV by 2023.