Allianz GI hires AXA IM sustainability and impact head

Christensen will lead the integration of ESG factors across the firm's existing public markets range

Allianz Global Investors has hired Matt Christensen as global head of sustainability and impact investing, succeeding Beatrix Anton-Groenemeyer, who is retiring as chief sustainability officer.

Christensen, who will join from AXA Investment Managers in December, will be responsible for accelerating the growth of impact investing as part of Allianz GI's private markets platform and leading the integration of ESG factors across the firm's existing public markets range, including stewardship efforts.

With investment oversight for all impact investments, Christensen will also support the development of new socially responsible investment (SRI) products.

Based in Paris with a team situated across several locations globally, Christensen's appointment is set to be followed by other hires as part of Allianz GI's build out of its sustainable investment proposition, the firm said.

Christensen has served as global head of responsible investment and impact strategy at AXA IM since 2011, and was a founding executive director of the think-tank Eurosif (European Sustainable Investment Forum) from 2002.

Commenting on the appointment, global head of investments for Allianz GI Deborah Zurkow said Christensen's reputation in impact and responsible investing, as well as his "entrepreneurial spirit", make him "a great fit for us and the direction we are committed to taking our client offering".

She added: "Under his leadership, we will continue to invest in all aspects of sustainability from active stewardship and ESG integration to flagship impact strategies and more SRI-compliant products.

"Matt's experience in impact investing is particularly significant given its position at the nexus of two strategic cornerstones for AllianzGI: the build-out of our private markets offering as well as sustainability."