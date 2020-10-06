Aberdeen Standard Capital launches sustainable MPS

Discretionary fund manager Aberdeen Standard Capital (ASC) has launched a model portfolio service (MPS) with a focus on sustainability and ESG.

Each portfolio within the Sustainable MPS range will incorporate elements of ESG integration, impact investing and exclusionary screening.

The inclusion of these three elements, according to ASC, will "provide assurance to investors" that the range is "investing in well-run companies that meet ESG requirements", it "can reflect their ethical views" by excluding certain sectors or companies, and that the range's investments "are being targeted to where change is needed the most".

Managed by Darren Ripton, Jason Day and Eric Louw, active stewardship and engagement will also be utilised to influence positive change in the companies the range invests in.

The portfolios are constructed predominantly from Aberdeen Standard Investments funds, and offer five different levels of risk with diversification across asset classes and geographies.

CEO of ASC Richard Charnock said the world "currently faces a daunting number of significant challenges, from climate change and pollution to poverty and inequality", and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic "has only intensified the focus on these issues and highlighted how important it is for us to address these as we emerge from the crisis".

He added: "Our Sustainable MPS has the dual aim of having a positive impact on the world at the same time as delivering a positive financial return; we believe you can do both."