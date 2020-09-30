JM Finn shakes up board as CEO and chair retire from roles

Wealth manager JM Finn is set to appoint a new CEO, chair and CFO, ahead of the retirement of senior board members at the end of this year.

CEO Steven Sussman and chair James Edgedale will retire from their respective roles on 31 December, with each retaining roles in the business there after.

Sussman, who at the start of next year will serve as non-executive chairman, will be replaced by investment director Hugo Bedford, while Edgedale will remain as an investment director and serve as a non-executive director.

Bedford is currently responsible for the management of over £400m of client assets and has oversight for 16 investment managers, and is credited as having "helped steer the firm during the evolution that has seen it move from stockbroker to wealth manager in recent years".

He is currently joint deputy chairman of JM Finn's management committee and sits on its tailored platform solution investment committee, which provides active and passive fund solutions for clients introduced via the financial planning partners.

Bedford, who bring 28 years of experience to the role, joined JM Finn in 2006 from HSBC where he ran the high net worth desk in the investment management division.

Elsewhere, Dominic May will also be appointed to the board in the role of chief financial officer.

Commenting on the changes, Sussman said it represents "a natural step in the firm's evolution, whilst retaining continuity within the management team".

He added: "I welcome Hugo and Dominic to the board and thank James for his long-standing tenure as chair and we both look forward to contributing to many more years of success for the firm."