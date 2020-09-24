Tiffany Hsiao joins Artisan Partners as MD

Former manager of the Matthews Asia China and Asia Small Companies funds Tiffany Hsiao has been appointed as managing director at Artisan Partners.

Hsiao left Matthews Asia after six years in late August, alongside her deputy portfolio managers Yuanyuan Ji and Beini Zhou.

Since Hsiao took to the helm of $339.5m China Small Companies fund in June 2015, it has comfortably doubled its average peer in the IA China/Greater China sector with a total return of 145.44%. Its MSCI China Small Cap benchmark has fallen by 8.32% over the same period, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Matthews Asia replaced Hsiao with Winnie Chwang and Andrew Mattock as co-lead managers on the Matthews China Small Companies fund, both of whom currently run the firm's core China strategy. A replacement for the Asia Small Companies fund is yet to be confirmed.

Founded in 1994 by Andy & Carlene Ziegler, $136.5bn AUM Artisan Partners has utilised talent acquisition, alongside open architecture, as a key aspect of its growth plans.

Its autonomous investment teams manage a range of active investment strategies that are diversified by market capitalisation, region and investment style.

An Artisan Partners spokesperson confirmed the appointment but declined to comment further.