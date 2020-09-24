ASI's Kernohan to co-manage BNY Mellon UK equity funds

Newton Investment Management has hired former investment director of UK equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments Louise Kernohan as a UK equities portfolio manager.

Kernohan will join the BNY Mellon Investment Management boutique in November and will be part of the firm's equity opportunities team, which manages all non-income active equity funds and strategies.

Upon joining, she will manage the BNY Mellon UK Equity and the BNY Mellon UK Opportunities funds, alongside Simon Nichols and Ben Smith.

Kernohan has more than 15 years' experience managing active equity portfolios, and has managed the ASI UK Equity and ASI UK Responsible funds, as well as co-managed the Dunedin Income Growth investment trust.

Her departure from ASI, announced earlier in September, saw head of UK equities Andrew Millington appointed as the manager of the £405m ASI UK Equity fund, while the £38.8m ASI UK Responsible Equity fund was handed to investment director Rebecca Maclean.

Kernohan was also previously a senior investment manager in the pan-European equity team at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Head of UK intermediary distribution at BNY Mellon IM Michael Beveridge said: "UK equities play an important role in our clients' portfolios and we are delighted to be welcoming an investment professional of Louise's calibre to Newton.

"Louise has extensive experience managing concentrated and unconstrained equity portfolios with significant assets under management, and her appointment underpins our commitment to offering our investors leading UK equity capabilities."

CIO Curt Custard added: "Louise's expertise and highly complementary skills in research, stock selection and portfolio management will be a valuable addition to our investment team. We look forward to welcoming her to Newton."