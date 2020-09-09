First State appoints ex-M&G COO as UK MD

Cotton was previously COO of M&G from 2007 to 2019

First State Investments has hired former COO of M&G Gary Cotton as managing director for the UK, responsible for the "day-to-day management" of the firm's operations in the country.

From 14 September, subject to regulatory approval, Cotton will also join the firm's UK board and report to regional managing director for EMEA Chris Turpin.

He assumes the role's responsibilities from Turpin, who was appointed global director of corporate development in May 2020 and will continue in his current role.

Cotton was COO of M&G from 2007 to 2019, with responsibility for the operational management of the firm, and was also a member of its management committee and chair of its dealing management and operations and technology committees.

Having spent 23 years with the firm in total, Cotton held a number of senior roles, including COO of M&G Investment Management, CEO of equities and head of business management for equities.

Turpin said the appointment was an "important key step forward in the evolution and development of our affiliate strategy and broader corporate development efforts".

He added: "[Cotton] brings a wealth of expertise, experience and insight in the UK fund management sector which we look forward to leveraging for the benefit of our clients and investors."

Cotton said: "First State is a fascinating business with a strong and committed parent and investment expertise across asset classes.

"This is an exciting time in its growth and development, in which the UK has a vital role to play."