Brooks Macdonald promotes Palmer to 'lead the charge' on ESG and sustainability

Brooks Macdonald has promoted Ben Palmer to lead its responsible investment service (RIS), with responsibility for spearheading the firm’s approach to ESG and sustainable investment.

Having joined the firm's graduate scheme as a trainee investment manager in 2011, Palmer has served as an investment director at Brooks Macdonald since 2017, with a focus on responsible investment research.

In his new role, Palmer will "lead and develop" Brooks Macdonald's commitment to responsible investment, with a focus on the firm's sustainable and long-term contribution to the sector, including the influence of wider business and societal trends in ESG.

He will work with advisers to understand client demand for ESG and responsible investing, integrating these themes into Brooks Macdonald's RIS strategy and decision-making processes.

CEO of Brooks Macdonald Caroline Connellan said: "We are delighted to appoint Ben Palmer as head of responsible investment and to lead the charge in the ESG and sustainability field.

"This is an exciting time for the business given the growth in the UK market for ESG and responsible investment. Brooks Macdonald is leading the way, bringing the best products and services to advisers and their clients, and ensuring we have the best people in place to lead this important offering."

In addition, Brooks Macdonald has launched a Suitability Discussion Guide for advisers, and is making its RIS offering available to international advisers, trustees and clients for the first time.

The Suitability Discussion Guide is designed to enable advisers to identify strategies that match their clients' responsible investment preferences.

Palmer said: "We have already recognised that the pandemic has not diverted investors from responsible investing - if anything, it's accelerated our ‘social' awareness and we know we have a key role to play in helping advisers identify and provide suitable solutions for a growing number of clients.

"The evidence points to growth as we see businesses and organisations increasing their emphasis on sustainability and resilience, and responsible investment is very much tied to this economic trend, along with continuing government-led environmental policies."

Palmer is also on the judging panel for the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards and the Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards.