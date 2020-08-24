Schroders Asian equity veteran Dobbs to retire

Asian equity market specialist Matthew Dobbs is set to retire from Schroders in 2021 after 40 years with the firm.

Dobbs joined Schroders in 1981 as an equity analyst and has managed Asian equity portfolios since 1985, taking up management of Schroder Asia Pacific in 1995 and Schroder Asian Alpha Plus in 2007. He is also the manager of the Schroder Oriental Income trust and the Schroder Small Cap Discovery fund.

Schroders Asia Pacific trust cuts annual fee

Schroders said portfolio management responsibilities for all of Dobbs' Asia funds and trusts would be taken over by Richard Sennitt, supported by Abbas Barkhordar. Bob Kaynor, Luke Biermann and Alex Deane will take over from Dobbs on his global and international small-cap funds.

The "carefully managed transtition" of responsibilities would begin in 2021, Schroders added, with Dobbs remaining as an advisor to its investment businesses before retiring at the end of 2021.

The firm said the news "marks the execution of Schroders' long-term succession plan for Matthew, which has been planned over a number of years".

Sennitt has worked with Dobbs on his Asian funds for the last 13 years, while Barkhordar has worked at Schroders for 13 years, most recently on Schroders' Frontier Markets fund. Sennitt joined Schroders in 1993 and has managed the open-ended Schroder Asian Income fund since its 2006 inception.

Schroders' head of equities Rory Bateman said the changes would "stand the business in even better stead to deliver on [its] commitment" to provide clients with "robust investment performance".

"We would like to thanks Matthew for his outstanding commitment and service to Schroders, which has resulted in him helping to develop two businesses which will soon be passed on to the next generation of highly talented Schroders' investors," Bateman said.

Dobbs added he was "excited to be handing over my responsibilities to such a strong bench of investment talent and [I] am confident that clients will continue to benefit from strong investment expertise and an unrivalled commitment to meeting their investment needs and objectives".

He continued: "It has been an honour to work for Schroders, one of the most renowned global fund managers for four decades. I have been privileged to have enjoyed such a fascinating and fulfilling career and have taken great satisfaction in striving to deliver robust performance for my clients during my time as an investor."

Chair of Schroder Asia Pacific Nicholas Smith thanked Dobbs for his "outstanding contribution to establishing the company in the FTSE 250 and as the largest in its AIC Sector".

He added: "We wish him well for his retirement. Richard is the natural successor to bring a continuity of approach, having worked so closely with Matthew for the last 13 years and bringing his own impressive track record.

"Abbas brings fresh perspective whilst having also been fully immersed in the Schroders approach for a number of years. The board believes that these arrangements put in place the resources required to ensure the long-term success of the company."

Sennitt will also take on responsibility for the management of Schroder Oriental Income from 31 December, with Parbrook also assuming investment oversight responsibilities from 1 January 2021.

Dobbs focuses on governance and management to top sector

Schroder Oriental Income chair Peter Rigg said that "as a longstanding part" of Dobbs' team, Sennit is "well known to the board".

He added: "He provides ideal continuity to the investment approach that has made the company the largest Asian income investment trust.

"His long track record with an open-ended Asian income fund and his continuing access to Schroders' extensive resources in Asia, give the Board confidence that he will continue to enhance the company's reputation."

AJ Bell's head of active portfolios Ryan Hughes said the news comes as "little surprise, given [Dobbs'] long tenure at Schroders", adding: "Managing these moves is difficult but importantly Schroders have flagged this early and put a clear succession plan in place utilising the strength of the team."

Hughes said AJ Bell's portfolios currently use all of Dobbs' funds and would be meeting with the old and new managers "very soon to discuss the transition".

"While not pre-judging the outcome of these discussions, I see no need for existing investors to have any concerns given the strong team at Schroders and the clear and well flagged transition process," Hughes said.