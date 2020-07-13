Kingswood expands sales team with triple hire

Wealth and investment manager Kingswood has expanded its sales team with the hire of Paul Bolt, Michael Fajardo and Clare Houghton as business development managers.

Bolt joins Kingswood after nearly a decade with Quilter Cheviot in a marketing and business development role and most recently as professional connections director. In 2001 in founded his own brokerage, specialising in residential and private equity debt.

Fajardo has nearly 20 years of financial services experience, including time at RBS, Barclays Wealth and Scottish Widows, and has extensive experience dealing with high-net-worth clients individuals. He joins from 7IM, where he was private client business development manager for six years.

His new role will see him develop relationships with professional intermediaries and affiliate partners as well as delivering Kingswood's Financial Education programme in schools.

Houghton brings nearly 25 years of IFA experience, including 19 years at HSBC as a corporate IFA in their corporate banking centres, advising both multi-million-pound turnover businesses in areas of risk and investment/tax planning, and their owners' personal wealth.

At Lighthouse Carrwood Houghton advised predominantly high-net-worth private clients and corporate clients of MHA MacIntyre Hudson accountants in Leicester and Birmingham. She also worked with alternative discretionary fund manager Ingenious in a business development capacity.

Houghton will be responsible for enhancing Kingswood's localised presence in supporting advisers in various offices across the UK.

Head of wealth at Kingswood Leigh Philpot said the trio's "significant expertise and experience" will help the firm "grow and enhance our wealth planning and investment management offering across the UK and beyond".

He added: "The last 18 months have been significant for the firm and we are expecting another milestone period this year.

"With ambitious growth plans, we are focused on providing high levels of personal and local service from our teams across the UK."