Ex-GAM distribution boss Rainsford joins Generali IP

Generali Investment Partners has appointed Tim Rainsford as global head of sales, with responsibility for defining the firm’s commercial development plans to strengthen its positioning in key markets and grow its global footprint.

Reporting to CEO of Generali IP Carlo Trabattoni, Rainsford will join on 1 September and will initially lead a team of sales professionals in Italy, France and Germany.

Rainsford joins after three years with GAM as group head of sales and distribution, in which role he was replaced by former BlackRock UK retail sales head Jeremy Roberts earlier this month.

He brings over 20 years of experience, including 13 years at Man Investments, holding senior roles such as senior managing director - head of European sales, and global co-head of sales and marketing.

Trabattoni said: "In the current market scenario, where quality and specialization are key, customer focus is more important than ever.

"Tim's top-notch expertise in sales and marketing at international and structured investment companies, as well as his deep knowledge of the global asset management industry, will be pivotal to further develop our unique and diversified sales proposition, and to strengthen our ability to create long-term value for clients."

GAM UK distribution head joins Algebris

Group CIO, and CEO for asset and wealth management Timothy Ryan added that the hire "will support the implementation of our multi-boutique strategy and its competitive advantages, in terms of diversified offer, customised approach and ability to face the challenges ahead of our group and global asset management industry".