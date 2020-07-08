Fidelity hires Lombard Odier IM CIO to lead macro and strategic allocation efforts

Fidelity International has appointed former CIO and co-chair of Lombard Oider Investments Managers’ global investment committee Salman Ahmed to the newly-created role of global head of macro and strategic allocation.

Ahmed, who will report to head of solutions and multi-asset Henk-Jan Rikkerink, will be responsible for developing and leading Fidelity's global macro and strategic asset allocation group (GMSAAG), providing capital market assumptions for the firm's strategic asset allocation (SAA) framework.

Fidelity hires sales director from JPMAM

Alongside the hire, global macro economist Anna Stupnytska and lead cross asset strategist Wen-Wen Lindroth will join GMSAAG, reporting to Ahmed.

Ahmed spent nearly eight years with Lombard Odier, which he joined in 2013 after more than three years as head of global macro at EDF Trading. He has also served as a global economist at Goldman Sachs.

Global CIO at Fidelity Andrew McCaffery said the development of GMSAAG is "an important step as we look to evolve and grow our solutions and multi asset business".

Fidelity's McQuaker to stand down from multi-asset range management

He added: "The team will provide key capital market research across public and private markets that directly inputs into our investment teams and will enhance our strategic asset allocation approach.



"Salman brings deep macro and investment knowledge and is a fantastic fit to lead and shape the group.

"With Salman, Anna and Wen-Wen together, we have extensive experience across the team, which I expect to expand further over time to achieve the goal of meeting our clients' developing needs."