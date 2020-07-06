Newton's Waistell joins Polar Capital's EM Stars team

Naomi Waistell has left Newton Investment Management after ten years to join Polar Capital as a fund manager of the Polar Capital Emerging Market Stars fund.

Reporting to lead fund manager, and global head of emerging markets and Asia, Jorry Nøddekær, Waistell brings a fundamental bottom-up approach with a particular focus on ESG.

Waistell was previously a fund manager in the emerging market and Asian equities team at Newton, where she co-chaired a number of investment theme groups and was part of its sustainable investor group.

CEO of Polar Capital Gavin Rochussen said Waistell's appointment provides "additional depth and experience to the Emerging Market Stars team".

He added: "Her fundamental focus on ESG is core to the team's philosophy and makes her a perfect fit for Polar Capital. Her investment approach is fully aligned with that of Jorry and the team, complementing their strategy."

Waistell said: "I strongly believe in the team's investment approach and principles and am looking forward to bringing my experience and knowledge of responsible investing to the business."