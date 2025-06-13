Pantheon partner Helen Steers to retire at the end of 2025

Charlotte Morris remains in charge

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Helen Steers, partner at Pantheon and co-lead manager of the investment trust Pantheon International (PIP), will retire at the end of this year.

After 21 years at the firm, Steers said "it has been an absolute privilege to manage PIP and serve its shareholders".  PIP will continue to be managed by current co-lead manager Charlotte Morris, who has been at Pantheon for just short of two decades and led the trust alongside Steers since June 2024.  Pantheon's NAV edges up amid 'ongoing macroeconomic challenges' Morris is also a partner in Pantheon's global secondaries team, a constituent of the firm's 73-person global private equity team. "With her broad expertise across private equity investing globally, and the increasing ...

Trustpilot