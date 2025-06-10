Future Growth Capital hires head of manager selection

Independent private markets solutions business Future Growth Capital (FGC) has appointed Joanne Bugg as its head of manager selection.
Nick Oliver has also joined the team as a senior manager selection analyst. Bugg joins FGC from the Wellcome Trust where she helped manage £39bn of public and private assets in senior roles. She is also chair of the Investment Advisory Committee at Hertford College, Oxford. Concerns raised over sustainability and market abuse as FCA rings bell on PISCES launch She will lead the manager selection team at FGC as well as oversee evaluation and due diligence processes. Oliver joins from Schroders where he helped manage pension solutions. He previously worked at Centrica helping to m...
