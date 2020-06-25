Nimmo returns to ASI Global Smaller Companies as Rowsell and Harris depart

Harry Nimmo has returned to co-manage the Aberdeen Standard Investment Global Smaller Companies fund, having stepped down as global head of smaller companies just four months ago, following the departure of investment director Alan Rowsell and analyst Imogen Harris.

Nimmo stepped down as global head of smaller companies after 27 years in the role in February and was replaced by Andrew Paisley, ahead of the launch of the Aberdeen Standard SICAV I - Global Mid-Cap Equity fund. He last managed the ASI Global Smaller Companies fund in 2017.

He will now return to co-manage the global small-cap vehicle alongside Kirsty Desson.

Rowsell departs ASI after more than 14 years having joined from Singer & Friedlander where he served as assistant director. He has also previously held roles at Cazenove and HM Treasury.

Harris joined ASI in 2016 from Allianz Global Investors where she served as business associate for Asia Pacific.

In a statement, Paisley confirmed ASI would now be hiring two analysts following Harris' departure; one to cover her investment analyst duties and, "as already planned" an analyst to provide both ESG support and help cover southern Europe.

He added: "Harry and Kirsty have extensive experience of the strategy and global smaller companies markets.

"Harry launched the strategy in 2012 and was co-manager on the strategy between 2012 and 2017. Kirsty is a highly experienced portfolio manager and has been a key member of the Smaller Companies Team since 2012.

"She has been an important contributor to the Global Smaller Companies fund and has generated some of the best ideas for the strategy. She has worked in the industry for over 16 years.

"Our dedicated smaller companies team has a track record of success and we believe our strong team and extensive experience will ensure we continue to deliver for our clients."