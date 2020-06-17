Kames appoints Ferguson as head of UK wholesale

Kames Capital has promoted Mark Ferguson to head of UK wholesale distribution with responsibility for managing relationships with accounts across the UK and Ireland.

Ferguson, who initially joined Kames as a business development manager in 2014 from his role as director for fund sales at Ignis Asset Management, will also join parent company Aegon Asset Management's EMEA distribution management team.

It follows the May departure of former head of UK distribution Mark Savage, who left the firm after 16 years to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Savage had moved into his now-former role in October 2018 following the departure of Steve Kenny from this business, amid a restructure of Kames' sales team ahead of the UK's departure from the EU.

Since then Kames has expanded its UK distribution team, most recently with the hire of Alex Beck as business development manager.

Ferguson said 2020 is a "unique year" for the fund management industry and Kames' UK distribution team is "committed to maintaining the excellent service our clients have come to expect and excited at the prospect of building relationships with new clients".

Head of EMEA distribution at Aegon Asset Management, which is soon to become the new name for Kames Capital, Jan Willem Siekman added: "Mark Ferguson is an experienced and highly-regarded member of the wholesale distribution team and we have the upmost confidence that his leadership will continue to drive our wholesale business."