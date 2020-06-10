Charles Stanley hires Brewin Dolphin director for investment management team

Martin Tyson has joined Charles Stanley as an investment director after 17 years with Brewin Dolphin, where he most recently served as a divisional director and managed a team of six.

Based in Charles Stanley's Leeds office, Tyson brings over 22 years' experience and "strong local connections" to the firm, which is hoping to grow its presence in the city and more generally in Yorkshire.

The appointment follows that of Henry Gronning as investment manager in Charles Stanley's Bath office in April, having joined from WH Ireland.

Leeds branch manager Simon Martin said: "I am delighted to welcome someone with the calibre and experience that Martin brings, and that as a highly sought-after professional he recognised the opportunities that Charles Stanley has to offer.

"Building our investment management team is a key part of our continuing expansion. Following our acquisition of Myddleton Croft last year, Martin will be a valuable addition to the team to help us to continue to grow our presence in Leeds and Yorkshire."

Tyson added: "The current environment in which we are operating means that there is a growing need for trusted advice, as clients are looking for help in navigating these tricky times and to capitalise on emerging opportunities, bringing the value that myself and my new colleagues at Charles Stanley offer to the fore."