Findlay Park co-founder joins Evenlode as non-exec director

The co-founder of Findlay Park, Charlie Park, has joined Oxfordshire-based Evenlode Investment as a non-executive director in a "multi-layered" role, which will see him focus on governance in addition to providing mentoring and insight to help guide the firm’s future development.

Park helped drive AUM growth from $150m to $12bn over nearly 20 years at Findlay Park, which he co-founded in 1998 alongside James Findlay and served as deputy chief investment officer.

In May 2016, he stood down from the widely held Findlay Park American fund, which had total assets of £7bn at the time. Park is also a non-executive director of the North American Income trust and FTSE 250-listed Polar Technology trust.

Hugh Yarrow, fund manager and CEO at Evenlode Investment, said: "Charles is a great addition to the team at Evenlode. He is one of a small group of investors that has built a highly successful investment boutique.

"His broad breadth of knowledge and wealth of investment experience will bring a welcome new perspective to Evenlode and strengthen governance as the business grows."

Park added: "It is an exciting time to be associated with Evenlode, which continues to develop and evolve a well-defined and differentiated investment proposition.

"Evenlode has firmly established its reputation within the UK and global equity space, and I am delighted to be bringing my perspective and experience to bear as the team embark on the next stage of growth."