CFA UK opens up IMC exams to the world online

The online qualifications will be monitored in real-time via a computer's webcam and audio equipment

Candidates from around the world will soon be able to sit CFA UK's Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and Certificate in ESG Investing exams, with the professional body allowing for online examination for the first time.

CFA UK, which is making the changes permanent, said the move would "support social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic" while offering potential candidates greater flexibility.

HSBC GAM announces 'new generation' of sustainable equity ETFs

In collaboration with examination partner Pearson VUE, the online qualifications will be monitored in real-time via standard computer webcam and audio equipment.

Chief executive of CFA UK Will Goodhart, chief executive of CFA UK said: "With the economy suffering as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is a key time for investment professionals to be upskilling.

"The online proctoring option ensures that our candidates can take our exams and earn their qualifications easily, wherever they may be, and reduces the need for unnecessary contact."

CFA UK has also updated its ESG Investing syllabus to include "key concepts relating to climate change", such as climate mitigation, adaptation and resilience, and related initiatives, from September this year

It will also feature an expanded range of asset classes across listed and private equity, fixed income, and alternative investments.

There will also be "more extensive study of the opportunities arising from the circular economy, green products, and clean and technological innovation", CFA UK said.

ESG Blog: London Metal Exchange plans 'low-carbon' aluminium platform

Goodhart said: "The changes to our Certificate in ESG Investing recognise the growing impetus for investment strategies that help to address climate change.

"With sustainability remaining a key concern of investors, we anticipate that this is an area of investment that will continue to grow in the coming years, and are keen to equip investment professionals with the knowledge and skills they need."