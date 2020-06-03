T. Rowe Price hires EMEA strategist for multi-asset solutions team

T. Rowe Price has hired Michael Walsh as solutions strategist for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) on its multi-asset solutions team.

Walsh, who will be based in London, will report to the firm's head of multi-asset solutions - EMEA and LatAm Yoram Lustig.

Prior to joining T. Rowe, Walsh was senior strategist - EMEA at UBS Asset Management. He has also held roles at Old Mutual Global Investors, Legal & General Investment Management, BlackRock and Mercer.

Lustig said: "T. Rowe Price has decades of experience in constructing multi-asset solutions with more than $293bn of assets under management in this space.

"Michael brings academic insight, as well as extensive experience with asset allocation, portfolio construction and product development. His addition further reinforces our ability to offer our clients creative bespoke or off-the-shelf solutions."

He added: "Adding someone with Michael's proven expertise to our team is a demonstration of T. Rowe Price's strategic commitment to the expansion of our global multi-asset capability."