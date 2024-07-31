Invesco's UK equities unit undergoes 'evolution not revolution' in merger with European team

Invesco’s UK equity team is undergoing a period of “evolution not revolution” as it merges with the existing European team.
Last month (12 June), it was revealed that Invesco it was discontinuing its UK equity branch as a standalone team, and was merging it with the firm's European equity cohort. Current head of UK equities Martin Walker will act as co-head of the new Invesco UK & European Equity team unit, effective from 1 January 2025, along with Oliver Collin. Collin told Investment Week that, over the past decade, the two teams have worked more and more closely, while interactions and collaboration between the UK and the European teams "have gotten ever stronger". "Therefore, there has been an inevi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes