Invesco's UK equities unit undergoes 'evolution not revolution' in merger with European team

Last month (12 June), it was revealed that Invesco it was discontinuing its UK equity branch as a standalone team, and was merging it with the firm's European equity cohort. Current head of UK equities Martin Walker will act as co-head of the new Invesco UK & European Equity team unit, effective from 1 January 2025, along with Oliver Collin. Collin told Investment Week that, over the past decade, the two teams have worked more and more closely, while interactions and collaboration between the UK and the European teams "have gotten ever stronger". "Therefore, there has been an inevi...