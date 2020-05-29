Aviva Investors hires UBS analyst Zhuang as global equities PM

Aviva Investors has hired Julie Zhuang as a portfolio manager in the firm's global equities team.

Zhuang, who joins from UBS Investment Bank, will be based in London and report to head of global equities Mikhail Zverev.

While at UBS, Zhuang served as a research analyst focused on the European luxury goods sector, and has previously held research roles at Barclays covering European luxury goods and retail.

Aviva Investors said the hire was evidence of "further building out" its "strategic commitment to its equities".

Zverev added: "[Zhuang's] experience, sector expertise and new analytical perspectives are a great addition to our active, high conviction investment approach and will help us continue to deliver strong investment performance to our clients."