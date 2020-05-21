Update: Gent joins Artemis as intermediated business head

Former head of wholesale and retail for Northern Europe at Allianz Global Investors Adam Gent has joined Artemis Investment Management in the newly created role of head of intermediated business.

Investment Week revealed this morning (21 May) that Gent had left Allianz GI after more than three years to pursue a role elsewhere.

Gent will join Artemis at the beginning of August and will report to head of distribution, Jasper Berens.

Berens explained the new role provides a "dedicated and strategic focus for what is a key channel", with Gent working alongside the distribution team to build business across both domestic and international markets.

He added: "His appointment will bring together both the sales and sales management teams to ensure an even more effective structure.

"He will be joining us as we concentrate on meeting our clients' needs across an ever-wider range of products and jurisdictions."

Gent said: "The opportunities are immense, especially in the intermediated channel at home and abroad. I am looking forward to working with everyone at Artemis to make the most of these opportunities."

Gent joined Allianz GI in March 2017 from Legg Mason where he served as head of retail sales for more than six years. He also held roles at Henderson Global Investors and Thesis Asset Management.

Allianz GI hired Gent to lead and develop its retail business in the UK, Nordics and Benelux, working closely with clients to ensure AllianzGI continues to offer "cutting-edge, innovative strategies and solutions in these regions".

Gent's departure follow a restructure announced earlier in May, which saw head of Allianz GI's global equity team Lucy Macdonald depart after 19 years.

An Allianz GI spokesperson confirmed Gent had left this month "to pursue other opportunities" and the firm had started a search for a new "head of retail/wholesale distribution UK", details of which would be shared "in due course".