Sales and marketing rethink sees Maret depart Unigestion

Head of global marketing at Geneva-based asset manager Unigestion Frank Maret has left the firm after less than three years as part of a restructure that will see marketing and business development brought under one department, Investment Week has learned.

Staff were told earlier this week that it is hoped the move will allow the firm to be more client-centric and focus on key growth areas while offering greater flexibility.

As a result of the restructure, Investment Week understands Maret departs alongside a raft of other sales staff across Europe, the US and Asia, including senior staff.

Having entered its first fund into the Investment Association universe in May last year, Unigestion had previously signalled its intent to push into the UK wealth manager space.

Maret joined Unigestion in 2017 after six years at Canada Life Investments, where he served as head of distribution.

In a near-30 year career, he has also previously worked at Insight Investment as head of marketing for Europe and J.P. Morgan Asset Management as pan-European senior marketing manager.

Fiona Frick, Unigestion's CEO, said: "These changes will enable us to service our clients more effectively and reinforce anticipated growth areas within the firm. We would like to thank them all for their valuable contribution and wish them the best in their future endeavours."

A Unigestion spokesperson, who said new hires would be announced in "due course", added: "Unigestion is reorganising its business development activity to align it with its strategic positioning globally, to maximise how it delivers value to clients and to adapt to a rapidly changing market environment."