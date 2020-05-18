Rich List: Mixed year for wealth sector bosses

This year's Sunday Times Rich List revealed mixed fortunes over the past year for the asset and wealth management sector’s wealthiest names.

Leonie Schroder, who replaced her father Bruno as a director of their namesake business last year, and her family maintained their current ranking of 35th in the list of 1,000 wealthiest people in the UK, with losses of £42m taking total wealth down to just under £4bn.

Hargreaves Lansdown founder Peter Hargreaves saw the greatest overall decline among the sector, losing £646m since last year and falling ten spots to 58th with a fortune of £2.4bn.

Falling from 83rd to 105th place, his former partner Steve Lansdown saw a larger relative decline of £370m to £1.35bn.

Similarly, CEO of Ashmore Group Mark Coombs remained in 100th place with a £88m loss, bringing his fortune to £1.4bn.

Meanwhile, Terry Smith fell slightly in the rankings to 436th, despite no change to his £300m fortune, as Stonehage Fleming chairman Adam Fleming rose to 94th from 99th despite no change to his £1.5bn total wealth.

Rising ten places to 357th, AJ Bell founder Andy Bell's wealth grew by £8m to £368m over the course of the year.

With £120m of personal wealth, Adelphi Capital founder Roderick Jack was a notable new entrant to this year's list in 982nd place.

With the exception of founder and CEO of Winton Group David Harding, whose personal wealth is £120m lower this year, most of the UK's major hedge fund managers made money this year.

The largest riser was co-founder and managing director of BlueCrest Capital Management Michael Platt, whose personal wealth grew by £1.2bn over the course of the year to £4.9bn, with his ranking rising from 38th to 24th.