Kames adds ex-Baillie Gifford American manager to US equities team

Kames Capital has expanded its equities team with the appointment of Andrei Kiselev as an investment manager, specialising in US stocks.

Based in Edinburgh and reporting head of equities Stephen Adams, Kiselev's appointment brings Kames' equities team to a total of 29 staff.

Kiselev has previously served ten years at Baillie Gifford as an investment manager, working across regional and global equity strategies, including a three-year stint as manager of the firm's £3bn AUM American fund.

He joins from Coast Partnership where he was a senior research manager focused on global equities.

Adams said: "Andrei brings a wealth of knowledge on US stocks and his appointment allows us to broaden our research in this region.

"We continue to experience a strong interest in our equity offering and are committed to having a team with the expertise to deliver for our clients."