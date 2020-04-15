Andrew Swan to lead Man GLG Asian ex-Japan equities

Former head of BlackRock’s global emerging markets team Andrew Swan is set to join Man GLG as head of Asian (ex-Japan) equities as part of the firm’s ongoing expansion in the region.

It was revealed earlier this month that Swan (pictured) would be leaving BlackRock after nine years with the firm and would be returning to Australia to join another asset manager.

In his new role at Man GLG, Swan brings 25 years of Asian and emerging market equities experience to initially manage a concentrated long-only Asia (ex-Japan) equity strategy.

Joining in "mid-Q3", Swan will report to CEO Teun Johnston and will be based in the firm's Sydney office.

Johnston explained the firm has been "looking to expand our Asia offering for a number of years, but have been patient as we want to ensure that whenever we build out strategies in new areas".

He added: "Andrew is very experienced and has demonstrated real skill in managing portfolios for his clients over a number of years. We feel that he will be a good fit both within Man GLG and the broader Man Group business."

Swan said he was "keen to return to focusing on investing for clients and Man GLG's dual focus on autonomy and collaboration, coupled with Man Group's reputation for having a culture of innovation and an exceptional technology platform, made this role a really compelling opportunity for me".