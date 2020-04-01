Somerset CM bolsters SMID-cap fund with White promotion

Emerging markets specialist Somerset Capital Management has added to its Small Mid Cap EM All Country fund’'s management team with the promotion of Christopher White, Investment Week has learned.

Having joined in 2016 and served most recently as a senior analyst on the $400m AUM fund, from 1 April White will be made a co-manager alongside Mark Asquith, according to a letter to investors seen by Investment Week.

Somerset told investors on Monday (30 March) that White "has been an integral part" of the firm's smaller companies team for several years and "continues to make a huge contribution to the picking of stocks, portfolio construction, risk management and execution".

It added: "In line with most of our other strategies at Somerset, it has always been our intention to put a formal co-management structure in place to ensure good succession planning and provide career progression for those whom we believe will make first class portfolio managers.

"We are very pleased that Christopher will now be fulfilling this role."