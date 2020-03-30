Heartwood IM CIO Noland Carter steps down

CIO of Heartwood Investment Management Noland Carter has stepped down from the role after nearly 12 years at the firm, Investment Week has learned.

Carter, who was previously the CIO of Rothschild Wealth and Barclays Wealth, was responsible for introducing the firm's multi-asset and sustainable range, and also oversaw the firm's digital reporting functionality.

In a letter to investors, seen by Investment Week, Heartwood IM told clients Carter has also been instrumental in making the £4bn AUM firm a "perfect fit" for Handelsbanken UK, which acquired the firm in 2013.

He will be replaced in the short term by investment director and head of investment strategy Graham Bishop who serves as acting CIO, according to the letter.

Bishop, who joined the firm from Citi Bank in 2017, will be engaging with the majority of the firm's client communications in the coming months, as part of efforts to keep "partner firms fully informed and able to engage in meaningful dialogue with their clients".

The letter said: "While recognising the challenges the current market environment brings, we remain confident in the ability of the investment team to deliver robust investment management solutions for our partner firms.

Tracey Davidson, chair of Heartwood and Deputy CEO of Handelsbanken, said, "I would like to thank Noland for his meaningful contribution to our business over the last 12 years. He played a key role in helping to make Heartwood a perfect fit for Handelsbanken in the UK and since the acquisition, he has been instrumental in helping the two businesses work so successfully together. We are sorry to see Noland go and wish him all the best with his plans for the future."

Carter said he has "thoroughly enjoyed leading Heartwood Investment Management", but that, after 12 years in the role, believes it is "time for a change".

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to take on new challenges," he added. "The team at Heartwood are a talented and dedicated group of professionals who I know will continue to successfully look after investors' interests and will flourish during the next phase of development."