Sarasin & Partners promotes trio in equity and multi-asset shake-up

Sarasin & Partners has made a series of management appointments across its global equity and multi-asset portfolios as the firm looks to "reinforce the rigour" of its investment process and "reassure investors in volatile markets", Investment Week can reveal.

The changes see Alex Bibani appointed co-manager of Sarasin Responsible Global Equity and deputy manager for JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Thematic, while Giles Money will now serve as deputy fund manager on the Sarasin Responsible Global Equity and Sarasin Thematic Global Equity funds.

Sarasin's Thomas: Central banks will not save us during the next recession

Bibani has been deputy manager of the Responsible Global Equity fund since 2017 and works closely with existing equity and stewardship analysts. Money has been lead manager of JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Thematic since 2016 and has portfolio management responsibilities across the global thematic fund range.

Head of global equities Jerry Thomas will continue to serve as lead manager of Sarasin Global Thematic Equity and manager of Sarasin Responsible Global Equity.

Elsewhere, Brennan has been appointed deputy manager of Sarasin IE Multi Asset Target Return alongside lead manager Guy Monson, who remains on the fund as lead manager.

Brennan joined Sarasin in 2017 as an investment manager and has been responsible for the management of a number of multi-asset private client portfolios.

Sarasin promotes two global fund managers to partners

Thomas said: "Recent market turmoil demonstrates the importance of investing in secular long-term drivers of performance, which are largely immune to short-term market dislocation.

"Alex, Giles and Megan have been following this approach to investing for several years at Sarasin & Partners. These appointments will reinforce the rigour of our investment process and bolster our global equity and multi-asset products, which should reassure investors in volatile markets."