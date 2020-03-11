AllianceBernstein boosts UK market presence with four new OEIC funds

AllianceBernstein (AB) has launched four new equity OEIC funds under its existing UK umbrella following its first OEIC launch in the UK last year.

The four OEIC funds are based on existing offshore vehicles, with each fund taking a bottom-up stock and security selection approach, evaluating the environmental, social and governance criteria of each company they invest in.

The ES AllianceBernstein Concentrated Global Equity OEIC is based on a similar strategy with a concentrated portfolio consisting of 25 to 30 holdings, which has been running since 2013.

It has been managed by Mark Phelps and Dev Chakrabarti since inception and is run out of AB's London office.

AllianceBernstein embarks on UK market push with first OEIC launch

The ES AllianceBernstein Concentrated US Equity OEIC is also based on a strategy which has been running since 2013 and is managed by Jim Tierney, who invests in high conviction ideas, holding 20 to 25 stocks of US growth companies.

The launch is part of AllianceBernstein's expansion into the UK wholesale market and follows the ES AllianceBernstein Europe (ex UK) Equity OEIC which was launched in the UK in April 2019.

Jamie Hammond (pictured), chief executive of AllianceBernstein, EMEA, said: "The teams have been running their respective strategies, with impressive track records and each with three to five star Morningstar ratings, for a number of years as Luxembourg domiciled funds.

"We are seeing tremendous demand in the UK for both concentrated equity portfolios and sustainable strategies."

He added: "In-keeping with our growth strategy of making relevant active products available to UK investors, we have decided to launch these products in our recently established OEIC umbrella."

Asset managers failing to lead the way on responsible investment

The ES AllianceBernstein Low Volatility Global Equity OEIC is one of the four new OEIC funds.

It invests in global equity securities that offer "compelling long-term return potential, while seeking to limit volatility and emphasise downside mitigation" and aims to have lower volatility than the broad global equity market.

The ES AllianceBernstein Sustainable US Equity OEIC exclusively invests in themes derived from the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with the strategy focused on climate, health and empowerment themes.

"We believe these new funds will offer investors a differentiated approach in popular sectors, such as concentrated global equity portfolios, which have proven to be very popular with ISA investors over the recent years," Hammond said.

In 2017, he told Investment Week about the firm's plans to enter the UK retail market.

AllianceBernstein has assets under management of $629bn.