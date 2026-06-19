Investors scramble for SpaceX exposure despite 'wildly overpriced' valuation

Accept 'promise of growth'

clock • 4 min read

Broad acceptance that SpaceX’s $2.45trn valuation is based on a string of possibilities has not deterred managers from seeking a slice of the cake.

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Jack Roach

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