Industry gives mixed response to proposed AIM Rules changes

Net negative wealth creation

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Analysts and investors disagree about the impact of the London Stock Exchange’s proposed AIM Rules changes, with some calling them “overwhelmingly positive” and others bemoaning their “limited impact”.

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