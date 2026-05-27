Wealth management consolidation leaves smaller trusts neglected

Consequences for broader sector

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Significant M&A deals this year have increased the scale of wealth management groups, leading to the shunning of specialist and boutique investment trusts.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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