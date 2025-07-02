Defence stocks win big as US Senate passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

The bill will lower taxes and seek to bolster defence capabilities by allocating $150bn to the sector. The draft legislation will now be sent to the House of Representatives, with Trump setting up a 4 July deadline for the bill to be passed. Trump says US and China sign trade deal in potential tension cooldown Kenneth Lamont, principal at Morningstar, said the $150bn boost will "[fire] up an already hot sector, fuelled by escalating tensions in the Middle East". "European-based defence funds have raked in $8.7bn in inflows so far in 2025, a staggering jump from just $599m i...