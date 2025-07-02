Defence stocks win big as US Senate passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

Uncertain impact on EV and batteries

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Defence contractors are set to benefit from US President Donald Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ which has passed the vote in the US Senate by a narrow margin on Tuesday (1 July).

The bill will lower taxes and seek to bolster defence capabilities by allocating $150bn to the sector. The draft legislation will now be sent to the House of Representatives, with Trump setting up a 4 July deadline for the bill to be passed. Trump says US and China sign trade deal in potential tension cooldown Kenneth Lamont, principal at Morningstar, said the $150bn boost will "[fire] up an already hot sector, fuelled by escalating tensions in the Middle East". "European-based defence funds have raked in $8.7bn in inflows so far in 2025, a staggering jump from just $599m i...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

House of Lords committee targets banking and private markets sectors with finance inquiry

Ninety One hires M&G's David Knee to lead multi-asset team

More on US

Defence stocks win big as US Senate passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'
US

Defence stocks win big as US Senate passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

Uncertain impact on EV and batteries

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 02 July 2025 • 2 min read
'Trade risks remain' after Canada scraps digital services tax on US companies
US

'Trade risks remain' after Canada scraps digital services tax on US companies

Tariff talks likely to be extended

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 30 June 2025 • 4 min read
Trump says US and China sign trade deal in potential tension cooldown
US

Trump says US and China sign trade deal in potential tension cooldown

'Everybody wants to make a deal'

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 27 June 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot