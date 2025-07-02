Defence stocks win big as US Senate passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

Defence contractors are set to benefit from US President Donald Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ which has passed the vote in the US Senate by a narrow margin on Tuesday (1 July).
The bill will lower taxes and seek to bolster defence capabilities by allocating $150bn to the sector. The draft legislation will now be sent to the House of Representatives, with Trump setting up a 4 July deadline for the bill to be passed. Trump says US and China sign trade deal in potential tension cooldown Kenneth Lamont, principal at Morningstar, said the $150bn boost will "[fire] up an already hot sector, fuelled by escalating tensions in the Middle East". "European-based defence funds have raked in $8.7bn in inflows so far in 2025, a staggering jump from just $599m i...
