Home REIT's former adviser Alvarium Fund Managers goes into administration

Decision taken after strategic review

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Alvarium Fund Managers (UK), Home REIT’s former alternative investment fund manager, went into administration on Friday (11 July).

Alvarium Fund Managers and Alti Re, both sister companies under AlTi Global, entered into administration last week, according to the Financial Conduct Authority. Home REIT expects full sale of assets to be completed in Q3 2025 A spokesperson for AlTi Global told Investment Week that its international real estate business, which was founded prior to the creation of AlTi Global, "has been loss-making and reliant on AlTi group funding for some time". "This decision has been taken following a detailed strategic review into what has long been a non-core business segment," the spokespers...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Ninety One's shares jump after positive Q1 AUM update

UK retail sales on the rise in June but outlook 'not all bright and sunny'

More on Companies

Asset managers see January optimism replaced by July nerves as outlooks shift gear
Companies

Asset managers see January optimism replaced by July nerves as outlooks shift gear

Many optimistic at the start of 2025

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 15 July 2025 • 3 min read
Maven Renovar VCT board slams 'underperforming' investment manager as saga intensifies
Companies

Maven Renovar VCT board slams 'underperforming' investment manager as saga intensifies

Board tug of war followed a strategic review

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 15 July 2025 • 2 min read
Ninety One's shares jump after positive Q1 AUM update
Companies

Ninety One's shares jump after positive Q1 AUM update

AUM up by £11.1bn in past 12 months

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 15 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot