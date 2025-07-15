Home REIT's former adviser Alvarium Fund Managers goes into administration

Alvarium Fund Managers and Alti Re, both sister companies under AlTi Global, entered into administration last week, according to the Financial Conduct Authority. Home REIT expects full sale of assets to be completed in Q3 2025 A spokesperson for AlTi Global told Investment Week that its international real estate business, which was founded prior to the creation of AlTi Global, "has been loss-making and reliant on AlTi group funding for some time". "This decision has been taken following a detailed strategic review into what has long been a non-core business segment," the spokespers...