Global markets recover tentatively amid tariffs drama as investors fret over what comes next

Markets are seeing tepid growth after US President Donald Trump unleashed a series of tariff threats and measures over the weekend, which initially prompted a dip in indices and currencies.
On Saturday (1 February), Trump launched a new global trade conflict, initially imposing 25% levies on imports from Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tax on Chinese goods. News of the tariffs rattled markets, with the S&P 500 falling from a 6,040 peak at market closing on Friday (31 January) and continued to fall to 5,953 on Monday (3 February) morning, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite taking a similar dip from 19,627 to 19,252 over the same period, according to data from MarketWatch. Trump's tariff barrage will test strength of UK 'special relationship' Both have made a cautious u...
