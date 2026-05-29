The Big Interview: The IA's Chris Cummings on a decade at the helm of the trade association

Chris Cummings, outgoing CEO of the Investment Association (IA), is set to step down in June and notes how, in ten years, the industry has more than doubled its AUM – from £5trn to around £11trn currently.

In 2016, after running TheCityUK for seven years, Cummings joined the IA at a time when the trade association was "ripe for change".

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One of the biggest shifts he implemented when taking over as CEO was for the association to have greater political and strategic overview and ensuring it would get used to "life on the public square".

"If over 70% of UK households use your products and services, you become a retail political issue. Politicians have got to have an understanding of the industry, and I don't think that was the case," he explains.

Part of that meant signing up the IA to the Women in Finance Charter to illustrate the fact "we take diversity incredibly seriously" and the work it has done with Investment 20/20, "changing the lives of 3,000 kids who we brought into the industry", he highlights.

And in a sector that employs 45,000 people, "that [number] does change the shape of the industry", although Cummings notes that, even though there's always more to be done, the change it has brought "has been great".

Retail push

The inclusion of the wealth management industry is another key achievement for Cummings, considering the IA now represents around 80% of wealth players.

"The reason I was so keen for us to push out into the wealth management industry was, firstly, from a product development perspective, since you're trying to serve a group of customers. If you're a major wealth manager, major platform, you're part of the product development process."

With just 9% of the UK population currently receiving financial advice – compared with 35-40% in the US – including wealth management meant being able to "reach through to help people beyond that 9% who didn't have £250,000 in investible assets," the CEO says.

That is why Cummings boasts with joy and pride when he talks of the recent Retail Investment Campaign, a joint IA, industry and Treasury effort to bring down the barriers keeping people from investing.

"We've got the lowest levels of investment of any G7 country and, since the Global Financial Crisis, we've had successive layers of regulation designed to protect consumers. That's generally a good thing, but the cumulative impact of all of that means we've protected people out of capital markets. On average, we tell people seven times that their capital is at risk," he explains.

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He says a cultural shift is needed to move away from "your capital at risk, you could lose every penny", towards a greater focus on the opportunities investing can bring.

However, the CEO argues things are only cultural "because we let them happen". He brings up the examples of the US, Canada and Australia, where investing and behaviour around money are almost at the complete opposite end of the spectrum when compared to the UK.

"There's a wonderful proverb about when's the best time to plant a tree: 100 years ago or today? So the Retail Investment Campaign is today," he explains, adding that the "100-year view" has to be done through schools; ensuring financial literacy is part of the curriculum, so the clients of the future will not grow in fear of investing.

Private markets

But one of the hotter topics in recent times has been allowing retail investors to access private markets opportunities via a series of different products, including LTAFs, something the IA came out in support of at the end of 2025.

Cummings argued that, with companies remaining private for longer and with private markets shrinking, investors were "losing access to the universe of investable firms" and because of that, "something had to change".

Additionally, many asset managers had started to become private markets players, which was something the trade association had to recognise and work with the sector to help the market "mature in the right way".

He cautions this, however, with the notion that private markets should not be "the first investment opportunity a fresh retail investor should be exposed to".

"There is a solid place for globally diversified, global equity funds first."

While making a case for global exposure, Cummings also notes the fact the industry has become more global in the last decade, both in terms of market presence as well as in the kind of clients and money it manages.

That is why he was adamant in the IA having an office in Brussels and an operation in Washington DC.

Defence

The last few years has seen the association play a part in two other major developments: the reclassification of defence as an ESG-friendly investment and the rise in technological transformation across the industry.

Over the last 18 months, defence funds and ETFs have attracted incredible numbers of assets, partly due to the geopolitical landscape, but the IA's stance was key in moving the needle as well.

"ESG has to start off with the protection of Western values," Cummings explains. "If it is not doing that, then we might have a very green planet, but I am quite a fan of democracy."

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With significant improvement in governance from the defence sector, the IA and Treasury came out in support of its inclusion in ESG funds, arguing that defending society should be considered an ESG value.

"We have got amazing high-tech industries that look at and feed into defence and other areas, some of which probably wouldn't have got the investment they needed without that kind of bravery at that time," he highlights. "And I certainly know our statement inspired some of the other European associations."

Technology

The digitisation of the investment industry is not a new development, but tokenisation has been one that has intrigued firms, with more and more trialling and adopting it as weeks go by.

However, Cummings notes that, at the beginning, the UK "absolutely had a leadership place" in tokenisation. But that was swiftly lost by other jurisdictions that were willing to move more nimbly and with fewer regulatory constraints.

The publication of the rule set for tokenisation by the Treasury, jointly with the IA, has been a "tremendously successful reset", he argues, which has allowed the UK to catch up on three years of "drift".

And although most firms have had a "brave experiment" with the technology, the CEO explains the next challenge will be based on how to make it mainstream.

He warned firms against falling prey to ‘FOBO' – fear of being obsolete – as many have focused their investments on AI rather than tokenisation, over worries that investing in infrastructure for the latter will be like "choosing the wrong horse" or become out of date.

"Undoubtedly in three years' time, our industry will be totally digitalised. We will have to be."

CEO successor

The IA unveiled earlier this month that John Owen will succeed Cummings as its next CEO.

When asked about what advice he would give the incoming chief executive, Cummings had a few ideas for him.

After congratulating him on joining an "amazing team", he points to assessing the need for expanding the association's geographical presence to Asia and the Middle East, considering the rising number of clients and assets from those regions being managed in the UK.

But more importantly, the outgoing CEO prompts his successor to "listen to your colleagues".

"Use the potential of the team. There are so many amazing people who work in our industry. And look to the future and be up for the challenge. Our industry is going to change, and the IA can continue to play a leadership role."