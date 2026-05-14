Odey settles sexual assault allegations case - reports

Four settlements registered

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Crispin Odey, founder of Odey Asset Management (OAM), has settled personal injury claims brought against him over sexual assault allegations.

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