Pridham Report: War in Middle East nudges net fund sales negative

Flows were spread 'relatively broadly' across strategies and asset classes, ISS MI found.

The ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI) report said the net figure was -£5bn, which was in line with the last quarter of 2025, and a small figure relative to £1.5trn in total assets under management in the UK retail market.

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Underlying this headline sum, a majority of fund groups (56%) reported increased quarterly onshore and offshore net retail sales.

Gross sales for the industry were also higher, which ISS MI said reflected continued portfolio repositioning by advisers and investors.

The research house noted this trend pointed to a "changing of the guard" with regards to portfolio construction, as investment is increasingly being outsourced to model portfolio services (MPS) and multi-asset funds.

Flows were spread "relatively broadly" across strategies and asset classes, ISS MI found.

Asian equities, emerging markets, and absolute return strategies continued to attract flows, while money market fund sales held up well, reflecting ongoing defensive positioning.

At the individual firm level, Vanguard saw the highest onshore net sales at £2.6bn, followed by Artemis at £1.5bn and Fidelity with £988.5m.

Vanguard was bolstered by strong passive equity sales and demand for its LifeStrategy multi-asset range, while Artemis saw high demand for equity strategies including its Global Income fund, and Fidelity was lifted by its passive equity and fixed income ranges.

The full top ten is as follows:

Source: Pridham Report

In terms of gross sales, the familiar names of Blackrock and Vanguard were out well ahead of the rest of the industry, with L&G third.

Source: Pridham Report

Benjamin Reed-Hurwitz, report author and head of research development, EMEA & North America at ISS MI, said: "While net sales were muted in the first quarter, that only tells part of the story.

"Beneath the surface, there was still a considerable amount of portfolio activity as advisers and fund selectors continued to reposition in response to volatility and an increasingly uncertain geopolitical backdrop.

"What stands out is that flows were not moving in one clear direction. Instead, we saw continued demand for diversification across a broad range of strategies, from emerging markets and Asian equities through to absolute return and money market solutions."

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Looking forward, Reed-Hurwitz noted the Financial Conduct Authority's targeted support regime could lead to fresh money entering the market.

"With flows relatively subdued, it is understandable that the industry is paying close attention to initiatives such as the FCA's targeted support framework.

"While it remains too early to judge the eventual impact, it reflects a broader push to increase participation in investment markets and encourage more consumers to engage with long-term investing."

He added: "If targeted support succeeds in bringing more investors into the market, the opportunity for asset managers could be significant."