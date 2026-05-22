Evenlode names co-portfolio manager of Global Equity fund

Cristina Dyer promoted

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Evenlode Investment has promoted Cristina Dyer to co-portfolio manager of its Global Equity fund, Investment Week can reveal.

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