FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

In an internal consultation, Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, announced the regulator was proposing "tough decisions", including the removal of bonuses, which he said "have not been effective at driving consistent individual or collective performance".

FCA has not rejected a fund application in five years despite complaints over fund quality

He added the payment of such bonuses "risks undermining confidence in the FCA" and currently "does not include some key elements that we ask of those firms we regulate".

"It has become increasingly difficult to justify these one-off payments following the publication of two independent reviews, which found that we acted too slowly and with insufficient creativity and assertiveness to prevent harm to consumers," he said. "This is particularly so when bonuses are paid to the vast majority of staff and not just those who have performed exceptionally."

However, the FCA intends to replace the scheme with an employment offer that seeks to improve the base pay of those who meet objectives and are in lower pay brackets or paid at the lower end of salary ranges.

This includes a proposal that employees who are "clearly meeting or exceeding their objectives" will receive a 2% base pay increase from April 2022, with a second 2% base pay rise available from April 2023, "provided performance is maintained".

"The proposed introduction of Performance Related Pay will provide incremental increases in base pay for those who perform consistently," Rathi said. "Not only will it take account of performance but also position within pay range.

"This would mean those paid the least within their pay band and who meet or exceed their objectives will see faster increases in their base pay, tackling longstanding concerns about fair pay progression."

FCA to publish own TCFD report next year

Staff below the manager/technical specialist level will also be eligible for a 2% backdated pay increase to April 2021, paid as an equivalent one-off cash payment in April 2022, if they "clearly meet or exceed" objectives.

It will also triple the available pot for its ‘At Our Best' awards to £1m annually.

Combined, this would mean an employee working in the supervision hub earning £25,000 would receive a 26% increase in base pay over three years if they consistently meet their objectives.

Pay bands will also be tightened, with the regulator proposing ten grade levels across five career families.

It will also introduce London/Outside London pay gradings for the first time, with those in the capital earning roughly 20% more than those outside.