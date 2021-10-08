Empowering advisers through data will make ESG a success

Ultimately this is all about people wanting to make a positive impact in a way that is tangible to them, creating a portfolio that reflects their values and not that of their adviser or fund manager.

While many are being introduced to this type of investing for the first time, it is not new. It has been around for a long time and, as such, there are already a lot of products out there. But increasing interest from clients and regulatory attention is putting a focus on this area like never before.

So how are providers responding? Unfortunately, it has meant the market is becoming saturated by more and more products claiming to be the one that invests the most responsibly or takes into account the largest range of ESG factors.

According to Morningstar, in 2020 alone there were 532 sustainable funds launched, and a further 250 funds re-purposed. So far in 2021 it looks like we are on track to exceed that.

Of course, these funds may well be doing what they say, but without proper evidence or evaluation, advisers and investors will struggle to separate the wheat from the chaff. And this could easily derail any success ESG investing could have. This is where data has to come in and play a crucial role for advisers and clients.

We need to move away from a process of asking clients about their ESG preferences in a binary yes or no question in a fact-find.

Complex issue

As with almost every element of investing there is more to the answer than a single yes or no - people are more complex than that. We would never risk profile a client in this way.

Using data to accurately place a client and their ESG preferences on a sliding scale or using accurate descriptors can give advisers the opportunity to have a further discussion and better understand what they want to achieve with their money.

Once investors have that discussion, this is where data can help bring the investment decision-making process alive. Giving investors access to information about how their fund helps the environment through the amount of carbon emissions it has exposure to or how many companies that are held have diverse workforces and executive boards.

Right now advisers simply do not have the tools to best identify a sustainable fund. An investment manager may claim to be doing something in relation to ESG - but who is to say that it is?

Greenwashing

Research carried out by Quilter earlier this year found that greenwashing is the biggest concern for investors when it comes to responsible investing, ahead of both the fees they pay and the performance they get.

Advisers will be held to account on the selection of the portfolio for their client and as such they need to be prepared to evidence what difference is being made.

This is where the industry, and especially platforms can make a real difference. Technology and data has already shown it can be extremely effective at driving efficiencies within adviser businesses and making the job easier.

So far this has not yet fully extended out to responsible investing given it is quickly emerging out of a niche investment opportunity to something that will in the end become mainstream.

That data is beginning to be harnessed in a way that will give advisers the tools at their fingertips, but there is still some way to go. It will need to be presented in a clear and transparent way to properly demonstrate the ESG credentials of a portfolio to a client.

Without it allegations of greenwashing will persist and clients will begin to lose faith not just in this burgeoning sector but also in the wider fight against climate change and societal issues.

Steven Levin is CEO of Quilter Investors and Quilter 's Investment platform